Nursing home company with Mid-South locations to pay $9.7 million to settle claims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Health Management has agreed to pay $9.7 million to settle allegations it submitted false claims to the state’s Medicaid program, TennCare.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nashville , the company operates 27 skilled nursing facilities in Tennessee, including several right here in the Mid-South.

TennCare requires that patients entering nursing homes be evaluated for placement by a physician. Tennessee Health Management was accused of submitting evaluations that were pre-signed or carried photocopied signatures between 2010 and 2017.

Under the settlement, the United States will receive $5.4 million and Tennessee will receive $4.3 million. The company also will enter into a corporate integrity agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services-Office of Inspector General.

Typical requirements of these agreements include hiring a compliance officer and retaining an independent organization to conduct annual reviews.