× MBI report shows new details in Ismael Lopez death in Southaven police shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi Bureau of Investigation report reveals new details in the 2017 shooting death of Ismael Lopez at the hands of two Southaven, Mississippi police officers.

Lawyers for Lopez’s family were scheduled to present new information in the case at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The report identifies the officers involved in the shooting as Zachary Durden, 29, who had been employed by Southaven Police since December of 2015, and Samuel Maze, 29, who had been employed since May 2015. Officer Thomas Jones was also at the scene.

According to officer testimony in the report, the three were dispatched around midnight on July 24, 2017 to 5878 Surrey Lane to find a suspect wanted for an aggravated assault in Tate County. Jones consulted a GPS, and the officers agreed on which house was the correct address, but they mistakenly knocked on the door of Lopez’s mobile home across the street.

After knocking on the door, officers told investigators they heard footsteps inside and saw the front porch light go out. Durden turned on his flashlight and saw a rifle barrel pointed through the open door, he said.

At that point, a dog charged out of the house, and Maze shot at it. Durden began yelling for the person inside to drop the weapon, then fired several shots through the door.

After retrieving a shield, the officers went in the house and found Lopez, bleeding and breathing laboriously, but still alive. He was handcuffed behind his back as officers said they tried to render aid. A .22 rifle was seen resting on a couch next to the door, and photos from the scene show a rifle on the couch.

The forensics report showed a single bullet struck Lopez at the back of the skull.

Last year, the Mississippi Medical Examiner ruled Lopez’s death a homicide. The district attorney declined to file charges against the officers.