× Reports: Grizzlies trade Marc Gasol to Toronto

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have traded All-Star center Marc Gasol to the Toronto Raptors, according to multiple reports.

First reported by ESPN, the Grizzlies are sending Gasol to Toronto for Jonas Valenciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles and a 2024 second-round drat pick.

The trade still must be approved by the NBA.

The trade deadline ends at 2 p.m. Thursday.