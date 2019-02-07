× Georgia police say Memphis man accused of running over officer captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of running over a Georgia police officer was captured Monday.

The Fairburn Police Department near Atlanta reported on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon that Taurean McShan had been captured, and was in the process of being extradited back to Georgia.

U.S. Marshals said in a release that they tracked McShan to the 3000 block of Brompton, just east of the Memphis airport. He was captured with help from the Metro Gang Unit, which consists of the Memphis Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s office.

McShan tried to run away when marshals spotted him, they said. He climbed on top of a roof to hide, but was spotted and surrounded, then taken into custody without further incident.

Thursday afternoon, he was at the Shelby County Detention Center awaiting extradition.

Officers were patrolling a hotel in the Atlanta area Monday when they noticed 33-year-old McShan asleep behind the wheel of a truck, reeking of marijuana and alcohol.

Police said McShan backed into another vehicle, then took off at a high speed through the parking lot, hitting a speed bump.

They said the force knocked Officer Levar Sims out of the truck, which then ran him over.

Police confirmed McShan rented the maroon Ford F250 at a Budget Rent a Car in Memphis.

Sims was badly injured, but the department said Monday he is expected to recover.