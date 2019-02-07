× Family mourns after 15-year-old is shot dead in West Memphis apartment

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis family is mourning the loss of their loved one hours after he was shot and killed at just 15 years old.

As the scene grew, tears fell.

Police say the teen was killed just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in an apartment on Goodwin.

The next morning Eddie Moore shook his head as he pointed out one of the bullet holes. He says the teenager was his cousin.

“He stayed over here, but down on the other end of Barton Court. He wasn’t supposed to be on this end,” Moore said.

He didn’t want to release his cousin’s name or picture without the teen’s mother’s permission. Right now, he says she’s at a loss for words.

“To much tragedy going on in this area,” Moore said.

Next-door neighbor Taft January says he’s unnerved hearing what happened. “At about 10 o’clock I peeked out there and told my wife, ‘Looks like some cop cars out there.”

It’s the same complex that has seen tragedy and shootings time and time again.

In June 2018, we told you about a 17-year-old who opened fire in the complex and killed a man.

“It doesn’t look like this is going to end. It’s going to continue,” January said.

At last check no arrest warrants have been made and the motive is not known.