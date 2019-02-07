× Dyer County deputies arrest man accused of shooting three people

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office has captured a man accused of shooting three people.

Sheriff Jeff Box told WREG deputies responded to a shots fired call near Earl Carter Road at 4:56 p.m. Thursday.

They found three people who had been shot. They were all taken to a Dyersburg hospital by ambulance.

Their condition is unavailable.

Deputies say the suspect ditched his vehicle and took off running across a field. He was located just before 6 p.m. with a female.

Deputies identified the man as Robert Bevis Jr. and the woman as Adriana Karaphanais.