Banquet hall goes up in flames, causing Summer Avenue to shut down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders were forced to close Summer Avenue in both directions on Thursday after a building went up in flames.

Memphis Fire Chief Wayne Cooke told WREG the structure appears to be some type of banquet hall in the 3100 block of Summer Avenue and was unoccupied at the time the fire started around 6 a.m.

Thankfully no one was hurt.

Initial reports indicate the cause may be an electrical problem, but that is still under investigation.