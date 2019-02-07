× American Athletic Conference releases Memphis football schedule for 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Athletic Conference released the 2019 University of Memphis football scheduled on Thursday, which includes 10 Saturday games and a televised match up against a division foe.

“Our fans asked me to fight for more Saturday home games and that’s what I did,” Athletics Director Tom Bowen said in a released statement. “To be able to get a schedule with 10 Saturday dates and still have nationally-televised home games like we will with Navy was a challenge we embraced. We also have two bye dates in the 2019 schedule, both before key West Division games.”

The new season kicks off Saturday, August 31 against SEC rival Ole Miss with Navy- and the first conference game – following closely behind two weeks later. That match up will be on Thursday, September 26, and will be televised on ESPN.

The Tigers will then hit the road for two back to back away games at UL Monroe and Temple, before taking on Tulane, Tulsa, SMU, Houston, USF and Cincinnati to finish out the season.

Of note, the Tigers have two bye weeks this year; one in September and the other in early November.

2019 Memphis Football Schedule

Saturday, August 31 OLE MISS

Saturday, September 7 SOUTHERN

Saturday, September 14 at South Alabama

Thursday, September 26 NAVY * (ESPN)

Saturday, October 5 at UL Monroe

Saturday, October 12 at Temple *

Saturday, October 19 TULANE *

Saturday, October 26 at Tulsa *

Saturday, November 2 SMU *

Saturday, November 16 at Houston *

Saturday, November 23 at USF *

Friday, November 29 CINCINNATI * (ESPN Networks)