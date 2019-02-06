Young man indicted in dice game homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The young man accused of killing another person during a dice game in South Memphis several years ago has been identified and indicted on second-degree murder charges.

Joevon Henderson was just 17 years old when prosecutors say he shot and killed 19-year-old Kelton Guy on April 20, 2017. The two were reportedly playing a game of dice on Vaal Avenue when an argument erupted over money.

Henderson was quickly developed as a suspect and arrested five weeks later. He was recently transferred from Juvenile court to be tried as an adult in the case.