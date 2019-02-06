× Tennessee Gov. Lee touts vocational, technical training push

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced his first legislative push, which aims to increase access to student vocational and technical training.

The new Republican governor declined on Tuesday to say how much his Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education initiative would cost, saying the amounts would be revealed soon.

Lee’s office says the program would include student grants funded by the Tennessee Lottery. High school juniors and seniors would be able to use four, fully-funded dual enrollment credits for trade and technical programs. Currently, they can access two credits.

The governor will also recommend new funding for community grants for regional partnerships with community and technical colleges, industry and K-12 schools to establish new work-based learning programs and apprenticeships. Funding would also create dual-credit opportunities and expanded high schools offerings.