Questions swirl after man found shot dead in Blytheville home

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Police in Blytheville are investigating after a 63-year-old man was found shot dead at his home on Short Street Tuesday night.

Terry Marshall was reportedly found unresponsive inside the home he shared with his wife around 11:45 p.m.

“He was a wonderful man and he helped everyone out,” said neighbor Ty’Kirya Brown.

Neighbors had no shortage of words to describe Marshall, but are short on answers to explain his death.

“It don’t sound right,” said Rod Merriweather.

Jacolby Featherson told WREG he saw Marshall walking inside his house around 9 p.m.

“He had just got dropped off. He was just got done doing a job,” Featherson said.

Neighbors say that wasn’t unusual for Marshall, who they said worked as a carpenter and often did odd jobs around the neighborhood.

But hours later, a neighbor said she heard a single gunshot.

“I didn’t hear any commotion or anything. The only thing I heard was the gunshot,” the neighbor said.

Others didn’t even hear that.

“For me not to see or hear anything, it kind of scares me a little bit. It could have been me,” said Featherson.

“It’s very hurtful. I don’t know why nobody would want to hurt him, you know,” said Merriweather.

Not only are neighbors curious about who shot Marshall, they are also interested in learning where he was shot. One told WREG she had heard he was shot walking into his house, while police said they found him inside.

“That terrifies me because I stay alone, so that scares me really, really bad. You know, I have the bars and stuff on the window, but who’s to say they can’t shoot through the glass and just come on in,” said one neighbor.

As the investigation into Marshall’s death continues, fear descends on a street already drowning in pain.

“He loved the kids, he loved the families, he’ll give you his last. It just hurt,” said Brown.

WREG reached out to the Blytheville Police Department repeatedly for additional information, but messages were not returned.