× Police: Mother arrested after group’s attack on teen caught on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South mother was arrested this week after police say she and a group of women filmed an attack on a 15-year-old girl.

Police said they were called to the 3500 block of Royal Arms Court early Monday morning after the victim’s mother called to report the attack. The victim was reportedly at home Sunday evening when she heard a knock on the door and found Bianka Simpkins, her teenage daughter and two other women standing there.

That’s when police said they rushed in and began punching, kicking and hitting the teen. They then allegedly dragged her out of the home by her hair where the attack continued.

Somehow the 15-year-old was able to get away and ran back inside the home.

Police said at least one of the accused attackers was filming the incident and authorities were able to get a copy of that video. They said during the attack they could hear the females saying “Go whoop her a**, that’s why we over here.”

Simpkins was arrested on Tuesday and reportedly admitted to going over to the home and assaulting the teen.