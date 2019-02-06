× Police: Man wanted after allegedly attacking, carjacking woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warrant has been issued for a man accused of attacking and then carjacking a woman he’d been previously ordered to stay away from.

On January 30, the victim stated she was sitting in her car in the 2300 block of Twain when Anthony Love assaulted her. He then pulled her from the vehicle and took off in her 2012 Chevrolet Impala.

Love is still at large.

According to Memphis police, the victim had an order of protection against Love and had been ordered to stay away from her. A warrant was issued for his arrest on carjacking, aggravated assault and violation of a protection order charges.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.