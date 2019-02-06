× Police: Man becomes angry, tries to kill mother after she asked for key and refused to give him hug

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested on Monday after being accused of trying to murder a mother inside her own home.

According to police, Terrence Mull came over to her home on January 9 and that’s when she asked for her house key. When he went to leave, Mull became angry after she refused to give him a hug. That’s when police say he put a gun to her head and stated “You think I’m going to go out like? It’s [until] death [do] we part.”

He then placed the gun against her stomach and pulled the trigger but the gun jammed.

The woman said she was backing away when Mull pointed the gun at her a second time and shot her once. The bullet reportedly went through her arm and grazed her throat.

Hearing the commotion, the woman’s 17- and seven-year-old children came down stairs. Mull allegedly pointed the gun at them and told them to get back upstairs or he would harm them too.

He then turned his attention back to their mother and tried to fire the weapon again. Once again, police said it jammed.

The victim said Mull threw away the gun and began choking her before eventually leaving the home.

First responders transported the mother to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. She is expected to be okay.

Mull was arrested on Monday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.