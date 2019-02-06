× PizzaRev closes in Memphis, leaving customers baffled and employees unemployed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A make-your-own pizza restaurant closed three locations in Memphis, leaving dozens of people out of work and customers wondering why.

The sign on the front door of PizzaRev says the restaurant is consolidating, and from their website, it looks like other Tennessee locations in Nashville and Jackson are staying open—just not in Memphis.

WREG found a white sheet of paper taped to the now-abandoned storefront on Poplar near International notifying customers PizzaRev is closed permanently.

“We have decided to consolidate our operations to uphold the highest level of customer service possible,” the note read.

The same note was posted at the two other locations along Germantown Parkway.

Customers were left with questions, especially because the California-based franchise just opened two of the Memphis locations in 2017.

No one with the franchise got back to WREG, forcing customers to make their own assumptions.

Some pointed out that there are a lot of other pizza places nearby all the locations.

“I’m not really surprised. I stick with Domino’s,” said one potential customer Harley Hamlet.

Customers aren’t the only ones left in the dark. An undetermined number of employees will now have to find new jobs. People in the restaurant industry said it would likely take about 100 people to operate all three locations.

“Anything that closes affects the people,” a customer said.