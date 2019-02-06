× Norvell adds seven players to 2019 signing class

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis football team added seven signees to its signing class, it was announced by Head Coach Mike Norvell on Wednesday. The seven February signees join a 15-player class from December for the upcoming 2019 season.

In total, Memphis added nine players on offense and 13 on defense between the two signing dates.

A total of seven newcomers will come to Memphis from nearby Mississippi, while four join the roster from Alabama. Of the five Tennessee natives on this year’s class, two come from the Memphis.

The February signees bios are below:

Cameron Baker // 6-0 // 170 // Wide Receiver // Germantown, Tennessee // Germantown HS

Helped lead Germantown to a 12-1 record and the quarterfinals of the 6A playoffs under coach Chris Smith … Posted back-to-back undefeated regular-season records … Won 2017 and 2018 6A Region 8 championships … Participated in the Tennessee East-West All-Star game … Recorded nine catches, 151 yards and one touchdown in the regular-season win over Whitehaven … Named a Tennessee Sports Writers Association 6A all-state honoree … First team all-state and all-region … Had 687 total receiving yards and 54 catches in 2018 … 2018 conference offensive player of the year.

Javon Ivory // 6-2 // 180 // Wide Receiver // Grove Hill, Alabama // Clarke County

Prepped for Stacy Luker at Clarke County HS … Versatile athlete who played multiple positions in high school, including quarterback … Helped lead Clarke County to a 11-4 record and state semifinal matchup in 2017 … Also selected as an All-State defensive back in 2017 and All-State wide receiver in 2016.

Austin Jones // 5-11 // 165 // Defensive Back // New Orleans, Louisiana // McDonogh 35 HS

Helped his senior squad to the Class 4A playoffs in Louisiana while playing for coach Wayne Reese … His junior team went 8-4 and advanced to the second round of the 4A playoffs … LFCA all-state honoree … Had four interceptions, four forced fumbles, two kickoff return touchdowns and 11 passes broken up as a senior … Three-time all-district honoree.

Rodney Owens, Jr. // 6-2// 210 // Defensive Back // Nashville, Tennessee // Ensworth HS // Iowa Western CC

Played in 11 games at Iowa Western, finishing with 42 tackles, including 22 solos … Helped Iowa Western to a 10-1 record and a win in the Graphic Edge Bowl at the UNI Dome … Also added two interceptions in 2018 … Originally signed at Louisville and redshirt in 2017 … Played both wide receiver and defensive back at Ensworth High School for coach Richard Bowers … Ranked by Scout.com as a three-star recruit and No. 114 safety in the nation … Also ranked the number seven safety in Tennessee … Ranked the No. 92 safety in the country by ESPN … Ranked No. 12 on the Dandy Dozen, a list of senior college football prospects in Middle Tennessee … Caught 53 passes for 795 yards and seven touchdowns … Had 49 tackles, including 46 solos, one interception and eight PBU … First team all-state at wide receiver … Selected to play in All-American Bowl … won state basketball and football championship in same year.

Kajuan Robinson // 6-2 // 300 // Defensive Line // Bryant, Arkansas // Bryant HS

Helped Bryant to its first-ever Class 7A state championship under coach Buck James … His senior team was 11-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play … Started playing football as a sophomore after switching from basketball … 6A/7A defensive player of the year … Named to the Arkansas Sports Media Football Super Team after his senior season … Named 2018 first team all-Arkansas Gazette and first team all-Tri-Lakes … Had 55 total tackles, including 19 for loss, to go with nine sacks and two forced fumbles … Also named a USA Today High School Sports all-defensive first team honoree … Had a pair of sacks in the state championship game against defending champs North Little Rock … Named the Farm Bureau Insurance Award 7A/6A defensive player of the year.

Ja’Len Sims // 6-2 // 225 // Linebacker // Fultondale, Alabama // Fultondale HS

Number 26 inside linebacker by 247 Sports … Selected to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … Finished with eight tackles, including one TFL in that game … Helped Fultondale to a 20-3 record in his final two seasons and the second round of the 3A playoffs in back-to-back years under coach Richie Busby … Had 114 tackles, including 17 TFL, in 2018 … Also had two interceptions, a fumble recovery, one sack and a defensive touchdown … As a junior, had 162 tackles, including 22 in the playoff loss to Randolph County and was named the AL.com All-Birmingham Defensive Player of the Year … 2018 first team all-state and all-region … Class 3A defensive player of the year … 2018 WBRC & ASWA all-state and all-Birmingham.

Jashon Watkins-Perkins // 6-4 // 200 // Defensive Back // Nashville, Tennessee // East Nashville Magnet

At East Nashville, had 1,456 all-purpose yards, 40 tackles and 13 touchdowns playing for coach Brian Waite … Added five touchdowns and two interceptions in his senior season … His senior team went 10-2 before falling in the second round of the Class TSSAA Class 3A playoffs … Tennessee all-region and all-city … 2018 Tennessean Dandy Dozen … Finished with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2018.

The February signees join a December signing class that includes:

John Broussard // 6-0 // 185 // Defensive Back // Phenix City, Alabama // Central // Auburn

Played two seasons at Auburn in 2016 and 2017 … Competed in 15 career games … Defensive player of the year for Coach Jamey Dubose at Central High, posting 35 tackles, 6 PBU and an INT as a senior … All-Region, All-Bi-City and Class 7A All-State … Under Armour All-America Game … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … USA Today All-State … Also ran track in high school.

Rodrigues Clark // 6-0 // 200 // Running Back // Starkville, Mississippi // Starkville HS

Two-time All-State running back for head coach Chris Jones at Starkville High School … Helped lead the Yellow Jackets to an 11-2 record and the second round of the playoffs as a senior … Rushed for 1,268 yards and 23 touchdowns … Averaged 7.2 yards per carry … Also caught 30 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns … As a junior, named to Mississippi Association of Coaches 6A All-State first team … Rushed for 1,705 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2017 … Led Starkville to the 2017 6A State Championship game.

Jalil Clemons // 6-3 // 240 // Defensive Line // Starkville, Mississippi // Starkville HS

All-State player for head coach Chris Jones at Starkville High School … Helped lead the Yellow Jackets to an 11-2 record and the second round of the playoffs as a senior … Recorded 57 tackles with 18 tackles for loss and seven sacks … Finished junior season with 73 tackles and 22 tackles for loss … Led the team with 11 sacks … Led Starkville to the 2017 6A State Championship game … Played in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Classic.

Everitt Cunningham // 6-3// 240 // Defensive Line // West Point, Mississippi // West Point // East Mississippi CC

NJCAA All-American defensive lineman for National Champion East Mississippi CC … Named MVP of the NJCAA National Championship game after forcing a fumble, recovering it and returning it 11 yards for a touchdown … All-Region 23 defensive lineman … Finished the season with 57 total tackles … Led the team with 20.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks … In first season at EMCC, finished with 31 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks … Member of 2016 State Championship team at West Point High School.

Matt Dale // 6-6 // 320 // Offensive Line // Raymond, Mississippi // Kemper County // Hinds CC

Two-year starter on the offensive line at Hinds Community College … Second Team MACJC All-State South offensive lineman for the Eagles … Blocked for an all-conference running back … Received MACJC All-State Honorable Mention honors after freshman season … All-State football and basketball player at Kemper County … Won a state championship in basketball.

Wardalis Ducksworth // 6-4 // 246 // Defensive Line // Mize, Mississippi // Mize //Jones County JC

Helped lead Jones County Junior College to the MACJC Championship game … The Bobcats finished 10-2 with a win in the Mississippi Bowl, the program’s first bowl win since 1998 … Finished with 25 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack … As a junior, had 32 total tackles and a team-high six sacks … Two-time first-team All-State defensive lineman at Mize High School.

Joseph Honeysucker // 6-3 // 235 // Linebacker // Nashville, Tennessee // Hillsboro

Winner of the 2018 Hume Award, which recognizes the most outstanding football player in the Nashville Metro … Helped lead Hillsboro to a 9-4 record and the quarterfinals of the TSSAA 5A playoffs … Recorded 38 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and a safety during junior season … Played in the 2018 East-West Tennessee All-Star game … Ranked as the No. 36 player in the state of Tennessee.

Sheldon Layman // 6-1 // 190 // Quarterback // Mobile, Alabama //McGill-Toolen Catholic

A three-star quarterback who prepped for Earnest Hill at McGill-Toolen Catholic HS … Senior season was shortened due to injury … Named a second-team AL.com Coastal Alabama All-Region selection … Passed for 2,152 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 434 yards and four scores as a junior … Helped lead McGill-Toolen to a Class 7A state title game as a junior.

Jacob Likes // 6-2 // 280 // Offensive Line // Memphis, Tennessee // Christian Brothers HS

Offensive line prospect who ranks No. 52 in the state of Tennessee … Prepped for head coach Tyler Almond at Christian Brothers High School in Memphis … Helped the Purple Wave to an 8-4 mark in senior season … Also lettered on the track and field squad at Christian Brothers HS.

Drew Martin // 6-3 // 230 // Tight End // North Little Rock, Arkansas // North Little Rock

Played tight end for Jaime Mitchell at North Little Rock High School … Helped lead the Wildcats to a state championship in 2017, the first for the school since 1972 … Also made a state championship appearance in senior season … Ranked the No. 13 overall player in the state of Arkansas by 247Sports … Tallied 99 yards on two receptions and added a score against Southside.

Cole Mashburn // 6-3 // 230 // Defensive Line // Norman, Oklahoma // Norman North

A two-way player that primarily anchored the defensive line/linebacker position for Norman North High School … Prepped for head coach Justin Jones … Tallied 159 tackles, including 102 solo stops, and added six sacks in high school career … Also forced eight fumbles while recovering four fumbles … Added 231 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns throughout high school career … Ranked the No. 5 player in the state of Oklahoma … Younger brother of current Tiger Cade Mashburn.

Gabriel Rogers // 6-0 // 190 // Defensive Back // Jackson, Mississippi // Callaway // Jones County JC

Prepped at Callaway High School under head coach Darius Brown … Played for head coach Barney Farrar at Jones County Junior College for two seasons … After playing wide receiver in 2017, moved to defensive back in spring 2018 … Tallied 18 tackles, three pass breakups, two tackles for loss and one interception last season … Helped lead the Jones County Wildcats to a 10-2 record, their first 10-win season since 2001 … Wildcats also finished ranked No. 5 in the NJCAA poll.

Maliek Stallings // 6-1 // 170 // Defensive Back // Macon, Mississippi // Noxubee County

A dual threat quarterback and defensive back at at Noxubee County High School for head coach Tyrone Shorter … Amassed 3,083 passing yards throughout high school career … Threw for 2,442 yards and 22 touchdowns in sophomore season … Added 639 yards receiving in final two high school seasons … Tallied 327 rushing yards as a senior … 2018 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star.

Brian Thomas // 6-4 // 310 // Offensive Line // Baton Rouge, Louisiana // Scotlandville // Hutchinson CC

A three-star offensive tackle … Played two seasons for Rion Rhoades at Hutchinson CC … Helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 214 rushing yards and 34.8 points per game in 2018 … Capped sophomore season with a 9-3 record and Salt City Bowl championship … Hutchinson CC finished 2018 ranked No. 8 in the NJCAA poll.

Tahj Washington // 5-11 // 175 // Wide Receiver // Marshall, Texas // Marshall HS

Standout wide receiver for Claude Mathis at Marshall High School … Hauled in 1,621 career receiving yards and 22 touchdowns … Added 481 career rushing yards and five rushing scores … Broke out with 868 receiving yards on 45 receptions and 12 touchdowns in senior season … Posted four 100-yard games and three multi-touchdown contests in final season with Marshall.

