Memphis man accused of stalking woman, fondling man on the same day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody after police say he stalked a woman for several days and then fondled a man trying to use the restroom.

It all started Friday, February 1 when the woman told police Rodney Moore arrived at her home uninvited and unannounced. He said he wanted to be with her and asked if he could move in. The victim stated that she refused and asked him to leave.

Instead of complying with her request, Moore allegedly then asked if he could come in, watch TV and have a drink. Again, the woman said no and asked him to leave.

He then asked if he could kiss her. She said no, went inside her home and locked the door.

That’s when she said Moore stated that he would be back.

Scared for her safety, the woman told police she left for the evening only to return the next day to find two white plastic bags in her front yard. The bags contained clothing that belonged to Moore. She put the bags in the trash and went about her day, she said.

The next day she came home to find her the two bags missing.

Police said the woman came by the station and positively identified the suspect to them on Tuesday. That’s the same day that police say Moore allegedly fondled a man.

The victim in that case told police that Moore followed him into a bathroom in the 2100 block of Whitney Avenue and grabbed his backside. Moore then tried to grab between his legs, but he was able to get out of the restroom and seek help.

Moore was arrested on on Tuesday and charged with sexual battery and stalking.