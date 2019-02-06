Marion police need help solving rash of drive-by shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, Ark. -- Police need your help solving a recent rash of drive-by shootings in Marion, Arkansas.

Police told WREG they got three reports of drive-by shootings within days.

The most recent happened Sunday morning.

Officers said someone fired round after round at an apartment complex on Birdie Drive.

WREG saw several vehicles damaged.

One tenant said they woke up to what sounded like 10 shots.

"Of course, we called 911, and they responded. No one really saw the vehicle or what all happened. We just know it was a lot of gunshots," she said.

Also Sunday morning, police responded to another drive-by shooting that happened on Bayou Vista.

Officers said a home was hit several times in what looks to be an isolated incident.

Then last Thursday, they investigated a drive-by shooting on Lackey Road.

Officers said a home was hit several times.

It's unclear if any of the incidents could be connected.

Officers say they haven't made any arrests.

They hope someone comes forward with information.

IF you know anything, call Crittenden County CrimeStoppers at 870-732-4444.