Live at 9: George Klein, Angie Thomas, Watercooler Wednesday & Adam ‘Wyshmaster’ Cherrington

Remembering George Klein

Author Chat with Angie Thomas

This former teen rapper authored a book that’s on the New York Time’s Best Seller List and it got turned into a movie. Now Mississippi native Angie Thomas is out with another one called “On The Come Up” and it’s already getting some movie buzz.

Watercooler Wednesday

An actor known for his action movies is in some hot water for an action he thought he might take decades ago. And a dream come true for one major rap fan who pleaded guilty after he broke the law trying to see his favorite act. Christie Taylor, Latty and Todd Demers joined us in the this Watercooler Wednesday.

Making music with Adam “Wyshmaster” Cherrington

Have dreams of producing music of your own? Well, there’s a class for that. In fact, you can study beat making with Grammy-nominated producer Adam “Wyshmaster” Cherrington this week.