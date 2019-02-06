× Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative seeks ideas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste innovation fund kicked off Wednesday, and they need your help coming up with ideas.

The company wants innovators to submit a letter of intent for ideas and solutions to prevent food waste, and they’re putting up $1 million in grant money to make it happen.

Kroger will award grants ranging from $25,000 to $250,000 per project.

The ideas will be reviewed by the foundation’s board of directors and an advisory council of leaders from various organizations.

Grant recipients will be announced in the spring.

