Joris Ray officially named interim SCS superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools has announced Doctor Joris Ray has officially been named the district’s interim superintendent.

Ray was voted in as the interim superintendent in December 2018 right before former superintendent Dorsey Hopson left to work in the private sector. The board approved his contract Wednesday.

He was the chief of academic operations and school support for the district before accepting his new position.

Ray’s contract is for 18 months. The board will undertake a national search for a permanent superintendent.

Ray has said he is interested in the permanent position.