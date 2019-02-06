× Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee close strong on National Signing Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee football program closed out National Signing Day by inking two of the top three uncommitted prospects remaining in the class of 2019 in offensive lineman Darnell Wright and linebacker Henry To’o to’o to give the Vols 21 total signees for the 2019 class.

Wright, the No. 10 prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings and top uncommitted prospect in the country, was named a 2019 First-Team American Family Insurance All-USA and a 2018 Second-Team MaxPreps All-American.

The Huntington, W. Va. product is coming off of a recent appearance in the Under Armour All-America Game, playing alongside future Tennessee teammates Jaylen McCollough and Wanya Morris.

In addition to national honors, Wright earned 2018 West Virginia Class AAA First-Team All-State and 2017 West Virginia Class AAA First-Team All-State honors at Huntington High School.

To’o to’o, a Concord Calif., native and No. 44 prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, helped De La Salle High School to a 12-1 record and state championship game appearance during his senior season.

He earned 2018 First-Team MaxPreps All-America honors while also competing in the All-American Bowl alongside Vol signees Ramel Keyton and Eric Gray.