Former Grizzlies executive found dead in Florida, wife charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities say the wife of a former Memphis Grizzlies executive who was found dead in January has been charged with murder in his death.

Police say 45-year-old Danielle Redlick asked for a lawyer and then stayed silent as she was arrested at the same Florida home where her husband, 65-year-old Michael Redlick, was found dead on January 12.

Neighbors say, since then, it’s been a mystery.

“Everyone was concerned and hoping that he had died of natural causes, not what we supposedly heard. We were all a little worried something could happen in the neighborhood, because it was kind of like a mystery,” a neighbor said.

We now know that Danielle was charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

A new 10 page arrest warrant shows that Danielle called 911 that Saturday morning, saying her husband was dead. She told the dispatch they had an argument and that he may have had a heart attack and stabbed himself.

When detectives got to the home, they found the UCF executive’s body lifeless in a pool of blood with a cut to his face and a stab wound in his shoulder.

The medical examiner ruled it as a homicide, saying there was no way he could have stabbed himself.

According to the report, officials say that with a stab wound like the one Michael had, he would have bled out within five to six minutes.

Back at the home, detectives say it smelled like bleach and that someone tried to clean up blood.

They found text messages between the couple had been erased. They also say they saw Danielle Redlick go on a dating app two hours before she called police to report her husband was dead.

Now she’s in jail as neighbors worry for their two children left behind.

“When I past everyday. I see them out there playing basketball, and I my heart goes toward them. I can’t imagine what they’ve been going through,” a neighbor said.

John Pugliese, Vice President of The Memphis Grizzlies, released a statement saying:

Mike helped introduce the Grizzlies to Memphis in 2001, playing an integral role in many aspects of our business including our relationship with key partners and the planning and fruition of FedExForum.

But Red was more then a coworker, he was a friend who’s big smile was only equaled by the size of his heart. I and those who knew Red will miss him dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with his children during this difficult time.

