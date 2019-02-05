Two Lakeland students, another driver injured after bus crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital and another treated on the scene after a crash involving a school bus in Shelby County.

According to the sheriff’s department, a truck and a school bus collided on Beverle Rivera and Seed Tick. One child on board that bus was taken to the hospital along with the driver of the other vehicle. A second student was treated on the scene and released.

Authorities said there were 19 students on the bus headed to Lakeland Middle School.

The road was blocked off in both directions as first responders worked the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.