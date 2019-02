× Four people transported to hospital after serious crash near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning following a serious crash near the Memphis airport.

According to initial reports, four vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Shelby Drive.

All four were rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

WREG is on the scene and it appears Shelby Drive is blocked as first responders work the scene.