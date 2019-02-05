× TBI seeks identities of bodies found in burned car in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it is seeking help to identify two bodies found in a burned car in Tennessee.

A statement from the agency says emergency crews responded to a report of a burning car in Dyersburg on Saturday and found the bodies inside the vehicle. The statement says the silver Ford Edge was a rental from Campbellsville, Kentucky and agents think the people inside are likely from there. Authorities think they traveled through Nashville to get to Dyersburg.

Authorities say it appears the occupants were a black male in his 20s and a white female in her 30s.

Anyone with information on their identities is urged to contact the bureau, which is investigating the deaths.