Police: Chilling voicemails reveal victim pleaded for life before deadly double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with a violent history has been arrested again after police say he shot and killed his stepbrother and critically injured a woman as one of them pleaded for their life.

Police made the scene in the 1200 block of Favell Drive after someone flagged them down and asked them to conduct a welfare check. When they entered the home, they found Issacca Powell and a woman bleeding and unresponsive, having been shot multiple times.

Powell was declared dead on the scene. The woman was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

According to police, Calvin Wilkins was developed as a suspect after a family member told police he was responsible for the shooting. That witness stated the defendant was hosting a Super Bowl party at the home Sunday evening and became upset when his wife made a plate of food for someone else.

Wilkins reportedly became so verbally abusive that everyone but Powell and the female victim left the home.

Several minutes later, the witness told police they received several phone calls from one of the victim’s phones that went straight to voicemail. In those chilling messages, Wilkins could be heard speaking along with one of the victims who was pleading for their life, police said.

A second later, gunshots rang out.

Authorities said the witness identified Wilkins’ voice to authorities.

WREG was there on Monday when Wilkins returned to the home and tried to go passed the police tape to get inside. He was immediately stopped by authorities and put into a police car. A few minutes later, he was searched and cuffed.

During a subsequent interviews authorities said he admitted to being inside the home at 10:32 p.m. That’s the exact time the voicemail was left on the witness’ phone, police noted.

According to court documents, this was not the first time Wilkins has been accused of killing someone. In 2003, he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He was on probation when his stepbrother was shot and killed.

The defendant was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, employment of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, felony attempt and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.