Pass It On: A woman injured in a wreck receives help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Imagine traveling to Memphis to help a family member through times, then the tables turn and you need the help.

Alaska is a long way from Memphis. But when Minnie Edwards found out her mother was sick, she came to care for her.

However, a car wreck changed things tremendously.

Meet our play maker, Denise Pierce.

“Minnie and I have known each other for at least 17 years,” she said. “She recently has had tragedy. Not only losing her employment, she was just in a bad car accident.”

Edwards suffered from a broken neck, broken ankle and other injuries.

“At this point, she’s been going through months of therapy. She’s learning how to do things we take for granted like walk, eat and dress herself,” Pierce said. “She’s had family come from Alaska to try to help out. They ended up getting stuck here because of the tragedy there with the earthquake.”

This family is in desperate need of help. It’s time to “Pass It On.”

We’re passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, Mississippi.

“I’m ready to ‘Pass It On,” Pierce said.

Just down the road, Edward’s daughter Daisa let us in. That’s when Pierce told Edwards why we were there.

“I just felt compelled to do something and try to help you out,” Pierce said. “You used to taking care of other people. Sometimes you got to let people take care of you.”

She counted out the cash for Edwards.

“I didn’t feel no pain or anything like that. Then, we got out. After that, I blanked out. I’ve been in the hospital almost two months. I had to have a halo,” Edwards said.

It’s been tough on her daughter, Daisha, but she’s upbeat.

Edwards still has ways to go. But with Pierce, Daisha and a supportive family there will be better days ahead.