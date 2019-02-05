× Panola County man accused of kidnap, assault captured in Arkansas

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — Panola County authorities say a suspect was captured Tuesday in Arkansas after he allegedly kidnapped and assaulted his girlfriend in Mississippi.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged assault and kidnapping happened about 2 p.m. in the Longtown area. The woman got away and ended up at Olive Branch Methodist Hospital.

The Olive Branch Police Department said they were called to the hospital because the suspect said he was allegedly on his way to the hospital. Desoto County Sheriff Department also made the scene at the hospital.

Panola County Sheriff Department issued an alert for the suspect. He was captured in Jonesboro, Arkansas by the Arkansas State Police around 3:30.