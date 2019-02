× One woman critical after Crump shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman is in critical condition after being shot in South Memphis on Tuesday.

Police responded to the shooting at 1056 East E.H. Crump Blvd. at the Pure gas station. A man and a woman have been detained in connection to the crime.

The woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing. WREG will provide updates as they are available.