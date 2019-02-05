× Mike Norvell’s contract extended through five years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers head football coach Mike Norvell will have his job through 2023 after a one-year contract extension was announced Tuesday.

The added year gives Norvell five more years in Memphis.

“We wanted to show Coach Norvell that we appreciate the work he has put into elevating our football program,” Athletic Director Tom Bowen said. “Back-to-back American Athletic Conference championship game appearances, three strong recruiting classes, with more coming on board tomorrow, and helping our program to an unprecedented five straight bowl appearances deserves a show of support. We are proud to be able to put a year back on his deal and keep him at the maximum five years.”

Norvell is entering his fourth season with the Tigers with a 26-14 record.

The team will begin spring ball March 16, and the annual spring game, named Friday Night Stripes, will be April 12.