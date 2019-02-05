× MPD: Man wanted for impersonating officer at mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a person accused of impersonating a Memphis police officer at the Wolfchase Galleria on Jan. 31.

Officers were told a male suspect went into the Wolfchase Dillard’s wearing a black protective vest with “police” written on the back and “MPD” on the front. MPD said the vest he had on is not one they issue. He was also wearing blue rubber gloves.

The suspect walked into the store and noticed security watching him, and he immediately left.

He was described as a black male with facial hair and around 6-feet tall.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update if we receive more information.