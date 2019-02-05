× Mississippi mother dies in early morning car crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A Mid-South mother of two is dead after a car wreck in Marshall County early Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from her employer, Marshall Steakhouse, Jessica Joyner was taking her son to school when the fatal wreck happened. Her son is okay.

Joyner lived in Slayden, Mississippi, according to her Facebook. Marshall Steakhouse’s post also said she sang on America’s Got Talent.

WREG has reached out to Marshall County police for more information. We will update as we learn more.