Memphis leaders advocate for more diversity in corporate boardrooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When it comes to racial and gender diversity on some private and public corporate boards, there are still several empty seats at the table.

But at the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce, where African-American and females make up about 50 percent of its board, things are also changing at the top.

“I think it speaks volumes about where the chamber is moving and their vision as to where they need to be moving in the future,”

The Chamber’s vision focused on a prominent Memphis business woman. They made history by naming Beverly Robertson as its Interim CEO and President.

“They’ve never had a female. They’ve never had an African American in that position,” Robertson said.

That was until now.

The former president of The National Civil Rights Museum, who also operates Trust Marketing, hopes to help shatter the glass ceiling at the corporate level.

“I don’t think there’s been much consideration given to people who are minorities or females in terms of board service on these corporate boards,” Robertson said.

The Chamber named Robertson as its interim leader, replacing the late Phil Trenary. Roberton says Trenary paved the way for inclusion at The Chamber.

“He did a lot to grow that. And I think, in many ways, that will continue into the future,” she said.

“Beverly Robertson has taken his place. She just happens to be an African American female. But she’s the right person for the position,” Harold Byrd said.

But is the right person for a position on the corporate suite, or c-suite, always considered? And should corporate boards be more reflective of Memphis, a city that’s pre-dominantly African American?

“Is it because you’re not aware of those who are capable because we have many capable people willing to serve on these corporate boards? Or have you just not thought about adding that type of diversity to the board?” Robertson asked.

Mayor Jim Strickland says the private sector should lead by example in making strides towards inclusion.

“We at city government are extraordinarily divers and have leaders in positions all over city government who are African American and women. We’re very proud of our record, and I think that’s the way to lead by example,” he said.

But Byrd admits some corporate boards in Memphis must think outside their comfort level.

In recent years, the Bank of Bartlett appointed music legend David Porter and former U.S. Attorney Veronica Coleman-Davis as board members.

“We reached out and got the best two people on our board. One happened to be female, African American, and one was male, African American,” Byrd said.

Inside the Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum, the focus is on being an economic accelerator for minority and women-owned business enterprises in the Mid-South.

Jozelle Luster Booker is the CEO and President.

“In a community that is a majority African American community, the demographics and the people are here. So it’s hard to make decisions and just ignore that you’ve just seen all these people of different ethnicities, whether you’re Hispanic, African-American or whatever ethnicity that you are,” Booker said.

In 2008, the MMBC Continuum set out to prove the power of economic inclusion through diversity.

Nine major Memphis corporations and their CEO’s, ranging from FedEx Express to St. Jude, agreed to and singed a resolution called The Model Diversity Corporation Initiative.

“So ten years later, do you think many have lived up to it? I think many of them have lived up to it,” Booker said.

The MMBC Continuum recently revealed new data showing those corporations have achieved above average profits and their boards have become more diverse.

“In those companies, we’re seeing about 17 to 30 percent. So we’re seeing ethnic diversity within those boardrooms,” Booker said.

Booker says it’s imperative that other Memphis companies groom and recruit minority and women to become c-suite executives.

“When corporations do not have any type of formal or structured succession plan, or an executive development program, they really need to look at that and the community in which we swerve.”

The businesses and corporations that understand and realize the benefit of that are going to be the ones that prosper and are more profitable in the future.

Robertson also says when companies look at diverse participants, it not only adds significant value to the company, but it also adds to the bottom line by having more voices representing the community when seated at the boardroom table.