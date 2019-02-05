× McNairy County Schools closed rest of week due to illnesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — McNairy County Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week due to an increase in students checking out sick.

Officials released a statement saying, “Due to sickness and the significant increase of students checking out sick across the county today, we will be cancelling school for the remainder of the week.”

Teachers were asked to report to their schools to assist staff in sanitizing classrooms and buildings.

Class will resume Monday, Feb. 11.