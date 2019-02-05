Live at 9: HIV awareness, Collierville band & Historian Jimmy Ogle

HIV awareness in the city of Memphis

African Americans make up about 86-percent of h-i-v diagnoses in the memphis area.. According to a 2015 report. Now the city is teaming up with Le Bonheur Community HIV Network and A Step Ahead Foundation to raise awareness and provide free testing.

Collierville High School Band

The United States Navy Concert Band will perform in only 25 cities in ten states during its 2019 season and a local school is one of the lucky few who will get to host that elite band. The Premier Wind Ensemble takes the stage at Collierville High School next month.

Band Director James Barnes and senior Makenna Whitmer talked about how they were chosen and their upcoming performance.

Historian Jimmy Ogle

If you want to hear some fascinating stories about Memphis history, you won’t want to miss Historian Jimmy Ogle’s farewell story telling series. For the next month, you can take part in the series at the Pink Palace.