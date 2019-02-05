× Grizzlies fans react to reports Marc Gasol may leave Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Marc Gasol isn’t Memphis-born, but as far as fans are concerned, he’s Memphis-bred.

That’s why as they filtered into Fedex Forum for Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, for many it was disappointing knowing they were passing under Gasol’s picture for possibly the last time.

Reports suggest the Memphis Grizzlies are in talks to trade him to the Charlotte Hornets.

“It’s disappointing, but we know that’s his job and he’s got to do what he needs to do,” said young fan Deuce Norton.

“We come here and we wait and we talk to the guy. He talks to everybody, he’s a great guy,” said Tom Johnson.

“Just kind of hurts, you know?” said Christopher Crowther.

The news is hurting Crowther more than it is most people. He proudly wears his number 33 Gasol jersey and has been following news of Gasol’s possible departure intently.

“I’ve been refreshing my phone every 30 minutes for the last two weeks,” said Crowther.

But even with all of that refreshing, Crowther learned just minutes before Tuesday night’s game that he wouldn’t have a chance to say goodbye to Gasol because Gasol wouldn’t be playing.

“That was a total disappointment. We just wanted to have a little closure to the last ten years of our lives,” Crowther said.

Other Grizzlies fans are finding closure a little faster.

“It’s time. He’s paid his dues. It’s time to let him go and move on somewhere where he can compete,” said Justin Maple.

“We don’t have what we need right now to win and if we can get what we need from trading him, then I really don’t think that they have any choice,” said Dalton Cook.

The deadline for NBA trades is Thursday.

It’s unknown who the Grizzlies would get in return for Gasol.