× Graceland to host two job fairs this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis job seekers could soon work for the King of Rock and Roll.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland will be hosting two hiring events this week. The first will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5, while the second will be held the following Saturday, February 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Both job fairs will be held at 3717 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

The company is looking to fill full-time, part-time and seasonal positions. Available positions include security guards, tour operation associates, ticket office associates, food service associates, merchandise associates, barista lead, janitorial lead, and merchandise stock associates.

Those interested are encouraged to apply online and then bring a printed resume to the event.