George Klein, legendary DJ and friend to Elvis Presley, has died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — George Klein, the legendary Memphis DJ and best friend to Elvis Presley, has died at 83-years-old.

Klein was a friend of Elvis Presley since they met at Humes High School at age 13. He was a groomsman in Elvis’ wedding and a pall bearer at his 1977 funeral.

Klein died Tuesday evening.

Priscilla Presley tweeted her condolences after learning of his death.

Rest In Peace George, you were loved. — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) February 6, 2019

Congressman Steve Cohen released a statement saying, “George Klein was a friend of Elvis, a friend to many and a friend of mine. A member of the Memphis Mafia and always TCB, George kept Elvis’ music at the forefront from the days of “Jailhouse Rock” to “Elvis Time” on SiriusXM satellite radio. He was always a nice guy and we were mutual friends of the late Irvin Salky. His was a life well lived and he will be missed.”

