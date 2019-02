× Dense Fog Advisory issued for entire Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the entire WREG viewing area.

The alert will be active until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution on Mid-South roadways as visibility will be greatly reduced to a quarter of a mile or less in some areas. If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles.