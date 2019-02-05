Memphis moves forward with universal pre-K plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The push for universal pre-K in Shelby County may be gaining traction.

Leaders across the county have been pushing for it to happen, and on Tuesday, Memphis City Council announced measures to find program managers to implement the plan.

“This is a fulfillment of something we’ve been thinking about for a long time,” said Doug McGowan, chief operating officer for the City of Memphis.

Using money from expiring tax incentives and equivalent revenues from one cent of the current property tax rate, the city will put the money to a pre-K fund. They said this will generate $6 million plus millions from the county and school system.

“But the question had become, ‘Well, we have this pre-K money. Who do we give it to?'” McGowan said. “And instead of the city giving it out to individual pre-K providers, we’re going to give it to a fiscal agent who can decide who the number one providers are — who are the people that are going to make sure there’s a quality program.”