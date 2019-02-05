× City Council delays vote on possible MLGW rate increases for another two weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City Council voted to delay voting on possible MLGW rate increases for another two weeks during Tuesday’s meeting.

MLGW says rate increases are necessary because of failing infrastructure. Officials said if they don’t happen now they will have to happen at some point.

MLGW’s President J.T. Young said a no vote will increase the ask later and may cause constituents to ask why their power continually goes out.

He said he would help council members speak to constituents to explain.