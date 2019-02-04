× Worker reports finding noose at Shelby County Schools facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to the Teaching and Learning Academy over the weekend after a staff member reported finding a noose inside the building.

According to MPD, the person came into work early Saturday morning to find a rope had been tied into the shape of a noose and tossed over the side of a handrail in the back of the building.

The Teaching and Learning Academy, located in the 2400 block of Union Avenue, is where Shelby County Schools hold professional development opportunities for its staff.