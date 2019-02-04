× Woman seriously injured following house fire in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was rushed to the hospital over the weekend after a home went up in flames in East Memphis.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, crews were dispatched to 110 North Greer Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and discovered smoke billowing from the one-story structure. The home next door also sustained fire and water damage.

While searching the inside of the first home, first responders said they found a woman unresponsive on the floor near the front door. She was taken to the Regional Medical Center’s Burn Unit with smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an extension cord that was overloaded in a bedroom.