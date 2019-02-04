× TMZ: ‘Young and the Restless’ star found dead at age 52

LOS ANGELES — An actor from the long-running soap opera show “Young and the Restless” was found dead on Sunday, according to reports.

According to TMZ, Kristoff St. John, who plays Neal Winters, was found unresponsive inside his home by a friend. First responders were called to the scene and they pronounced him dead Sunday.

An official cause of death has not been released, but the news outlet said authorities do not suspect foul play.

St. John was 52 years old.