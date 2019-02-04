× Teach901 job fair set for Tuesday at Crosstown Concourse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Teach901 Job Fair set for Tuesday aims to connect education job seekers with recruiters from public, charter, and parochial schools in Memphis.

The first in a series of job fairs will be held Tuesday, Feb. 5 from 6-8 p.m. at Crosstown Concourse, on the fourth floor of the Central Atrium.

Both new and experienced teachers are encouraged to attend. Recent college graduates and seniors who graduate in May are also invited to network.

Register in advance by going to teach901.com/hiring-events/. Search and apply to local education job openings anytime at jobs.teach901.com.