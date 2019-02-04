× St Francis County deputies search for inmate who walked away from work detail

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities in St. Francis County are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work detail over the weekend.

The sheriff’s department didn’t say where the work detail was when Brandon Cook reportedly walked away on Saturday.

He was behind bars after being charged with residential burglary and theft of property.

If you know anything call the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 633-2611.