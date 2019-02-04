× Southaven Police: Suspect at large following shooting along Goodman Road

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot overnight near Baptist Hospital Desoto.

Southaven Police Captain Mark Little told WREG officers were dispatched to the area of Goodman Road and Southcrest Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. Monday. That’s where they found a woman who had been shot through the driver’s side window.

She was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis in critical condition.

The suspect was reportedly driving a black Dodge Challenger or Charger with tinted windows, and fled the scene eastbound on Goodman following the shooting.