Police: Man charged with attempted murder after coming face to face with victim, shooting him twice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say he came face to face with a man and shot him twice.

The victim told police he and several other people were inside a home in the 4800 block of Kicker Cove in late January when there was a knock on the door. Expecting someone for maintenance type work, he opened the door to find three men standing there. The unknown men entered the home, but were then told to get out.

He said the men appeared to be complying with his request but then suddenly turned, barged back inside and began firing shots.

All those inside the home ran for safety, including the victim, who told police he ran into the kitchen. Without an exit, the victim was forced to turn around and came face to face with one of the men.

That’s when the suspect fired twice hitting the man in the groin area and in the rib.

Fearing for his life, the victim told police he charged the suspect, who was able to get off two more shots before fleeing the scene.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He was eventually released and was able to give police enough information to lead them to a suspect they identified as Derrick Campbell. He was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.