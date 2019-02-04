Police: Man accused of impregnating, attacking teen arrested again after dating app set up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of impregnating and attacking a 15-year-old girl just two months ago was arrested again over the weekend after a vicious attack on a man in Whitehaven.

The victim in the latest case told police he had been chatting with a woman on a dating app called Meet Me when she asked to meet him at the Travel Lodge in the 1400 block of East Brooks. As he was sitting in the room, two men police identified as Marquett Morton and Decarlos Jones entered, armed with a revolver-style BB gun, and demanded the man hand over his belongings.

The man said he ran from the hotel room with the other two men in hot pursuit. They eventually caught up with him and Jones reportedly struck him repeatedly in the head. Again, he demanded everything the victim had.

Somehow the man was able to get away and call police.

Authorities said Nicole Bell was in on the setup, giving the suspects the key needed to get into the hotel room. It’s unclear if she was the woman the victim had been speaking with online.

All three suspects were eventually taken into custody and charged.

But this isn’t the first time Morton has been in trouble with the law.

WREG reported on one of his cases back in December after he was arrested on statutory rape and aggravated assault charges following an attack on a 15-year-old girl.

At the time, the teen told police Morton strangled her to the point that she passed out and even punched her in the stomach.

While investigating the incident, officers said they learned the 15-year-old is pregnant with the defendant’s child. She was also reported as a runaway.

It appears Morton was given a $20,000 bond in that case and released two days after his arrest.

In August 2018, he was also accused of hurting another family member after his aunt refused to buy him something at the pet store. Morton reportedly became so angry that he began kicking the back of the family member’s seat. He reportedly hurt her when she told him to stop.